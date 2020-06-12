wrestling / News
EVOLVE Having Financial Issues, Sale of ‘Everything’ to WWE Rumored
June 12, 2020 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that EVOLVE has had major financial issues weekly and the cancellation of their planned Wrestlemania week shows was said to be ‘catastrophic’ for them. EVOLVE has yet to publicly comment.
However, the rumors is that EVOLVE may be looking to sell ‘pretty much everything’, including their tape library, to WWE. However, neither EVOLVE nor WWE have commented.
WWE and EVOLVE have a strong working relationship, as many of the talents in NXT worked EVOLVE first. WWE even ran a show for the promotion on the WWE Network last year.
