EVOLVE News: EVOLVE 94 Outselling 95, Update on “The End” Videos, New Backstage Hire

– EVOLVE 94, which takes place this weekend, is selling much better than the show following it according to a new report from PWInsider. EVOLVE 94 takes place in Queens on Saturday, while EVOLVE 95 takes place in East Haven, Connecticut on Sunday.

– The site also reports that the “The End” videos are the start of a new storyline.

– Wrestler and stand-up comedian Chris Bonjour has been hired by the company to work in the behind the scenes capacity.