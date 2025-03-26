Family of Kamala Signs WWE Legends Deal for Late Superstar

– In a post on Facebook, the family of late former WWE Superstar James Harris, aka “The Ugandan Giant” Kamala, signed a legends deal with WWE for Kamala. The contract signing was facilitated by 16 Creative, which has also helped with Legends deals for other former WWE Superstars, including Demolition, CRUSH, Koko B. Ware, and more. You can see the announcement on the news below:

The family of the late James Harris—known to fans around the world as Kamala, The Ugandan Giant—is proud to announce the signing of a Legends contract with WWE. “We couldn’t be prouder that James’s legacy is back home where it belongs,” says Emmer Jean Harris, wife of James Harris. “When we began working with the estate, my main goal was to get Kamala signed to a Legends deal—and hopefully into the WWE Hall of Fame. I’ve always felt that’s where he belongs, and I think many of his fans would agree.” says Jared Ashley, CEO and Founder of 16 Creative—the agency that facilitated the deal—added: “It has been such an honor to work with this family over the past few years, and now with WWE, to help preserve Kamala’s incredible legacy.” Based in Gulf Shores, Alabama, 16 Creative specializes in marketing, branding, and estate management. The agency has also facilitated Legends deals for WWE icons including Demolition, CRUSH, Koko B. Ware, Tito Santana, King Kong Bundy, and Junkyard Dog, and proudly represents WWE Superstars like Ted DiBiase, Mike Rotunda and more. Kamala’s legacy lives on. 💪🌍 #WWE #Kamala #WWEHallOfFame #WWELegends #UgandanGiantTed DiBiase the “Million Dollar Man” 16 Creative

A rumor surfaced earlier this month that Kamala is another name WWE discussed internally for the WWE Hall of Fame. WWE has not yet revealed Kamala for this year’s Hall of Fame induction class. However, the video announcing The Natural Disasters (Earthquake and Typhoon) as Class of 2025 inductees revealed that the announcement was planned one year in advance at the 2024 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

James Harris sadly passed away in August 2020 at 70 years old from cardiac arrest brought on by COVID-19.