Fan Escorted By Force From Building Following WWE Raw

August 7, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Image Credit: WWE

A fan had to be removed from the site of this week’s WWE Raw by force after the show. As Sports Illustrated notes, the show took place at the the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland and a video posted to Twitter saw a fan being forced out of the building after the show was over.

No word on exactly what precipitated the ejection, though the person who posted the video noted that the fan had too much to drink.

