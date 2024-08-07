wrestling / News
Fan Escorted By Force From Building Following WWE Raw
August 7, 2024 | Posted by
A fan had to be removed from the site of this week’s WWE Raw by force after the show. As Sports Illustrated notes, the show took place at the the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland and a video posted to Twitter saw a fan being forced out of the building after the show was over.
No word on exactly what precipitated the ejection, though the person who posted the video noted that the fan had too much to drink.
Fight after #WWERaw tonight. Guy had too much too drink had too be forced and escorted out of the arena. #CFGBankArena pic.twitter.com/nMP81tH5Ey
— Anthony (@MrMontana6969) August 6, 2024
More Trending Stories
- The Undertaker Discusses Challenges Of Accepting Retirement, His WWE Role Changing
- Bryan Danielson Discusses How His Feelings Towards Vince McMahon Have Changed
- Britt Baker Responds to Recent Rumors of Backstage Incident With MJF
- Backstage Notes From Post-SummerSlam Episode of WWE Raw, Dakota Kai Update