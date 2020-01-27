wrestling / News

Fan Video Of Edge Spearing Dolph Ziggler At WWE Royal Rumble

January 27, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Edge Royal Rumble

– As previously reported, Dolph Ziggler called out WWE production for missing Edge’s spear on Dolph Ziggler. The production team cut to the crowd reaction of Edge’s return and by the time the camera came back, Ziggler had been laid out.

In the WWE YouTube video, it was edited to make it seem as if the first spear was delivered on Karl Anderson.

However, as you can see in the fan video below, Dolph Ziggler was the recipient of Edge’s first spear.

