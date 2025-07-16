$100,000 Fatal 4-Way Fight Announced for AEW Dynamite

– Tony Khan confirmed a new matchup for tonight’s AEW Dynamite, and it’s a $100,000 Fatal 4-Way Fight, with Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander vs. Thekla vs. Queen Aminata. The winner will receiver $100,000.

All four women are coming of the Casino Gauntlet Match at All In Texas, which was won by Athena. Of course, Statlander and Nightingale have had an extended rivalry for a while ever since Statlander turned on her former friend.

Tonight’s show will feature the fallout from last Sunday’s epic AEW All In Texas event. Dynamite is being held at the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, Illinois. The show will air live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST, and it will also be simulcast on HBO Max. Here’s the updated lineup:

* $100K Fatal 4-Way Fight: Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander vs. Thekla vs. Queen Aminata

* Hangman Page, Mark Briscoe & Powerhouse Hobbs vs. The Death Riders

* Toni Storm victory speech

* Hangman Page to kick off the show