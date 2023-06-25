FIGHTT Pro Enter The FIGHTT Round 1 Results: Tony Deppen vs. Delirious, More

FIGHTT Pro held their Enter The FIGHTT Round 1 show earlier this month with Tony Deppen taking on Delirious and more. You can check out the results from the show, which aired on IWTV, below (per Fightful:

* Scout Series YouTube Exclusive Match: LSG Def. Ryan Mooney

* Grappling Division: Tiny Tanaily (Division Alternate) Def. Damaris Dawkins

* Tag Team Division: Dawgnation def. Matt Quay & Leo Sparrow

* Hybrid Division: Rhett Titus def. Anthony Bennett

* Hybrid Division (voted Fightt Of The Night): World Famous CB found Eli Isom to a time limit draw

* Hybrid Division: Logan Laroux def. Colby Corino (Division Alternate). Logan continued to attack after the match until World Famous CB made the save. CB checked on Colby and was attacked by Logan until Eli Isom came out for the save.

* Premier Contenders: Delirious Def. Tony Deppen to become the inaugural Premier Fightter of the season.