FIGHTT Pro Enter The FIGHTT: Round 5 Results 7.11.23
July 18, 2023
The latest edition of FIGHTT Pro’s Enter The FIGHTT series took place last week, and the results are online. You can see the full results below from the IWTV-airing show, per Cagematch.net:
* Ryan Mooney def. Myles Hawkins
* The Tonys def. The Lost Boys
* Gia Scott def. Harleen Lopez
* Victor Benjamin def. Breaux Keller
* Logan Laroux def. Victor Benjamin
