wrestling / News

FIGHTT Pro Enter The FIGHTT: Round 5 Results 7.11.23

July 18, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
FIGHTT Pro IWTV Image Credit FIGHTT Pro

The latest edition of FIGHTT Pro’s Enter The FIGHTT series took place last week, and the results are online. You can see the full results below from the IWTV-airing show, per Cagematch.net:

* Ryan Mooney def. Myles Hawkins

* The Tonys def. The Lost Boys

* Gia Scott def. Harleen Lopez

* Victor Benjamin def. Breaux Keller

* Logan Laroux def. Victor Benjamin

More Trending Stories

article topics :

FIGHTT Pro, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading