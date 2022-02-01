Finn Balor Would ‘Really Love’ To Have A Heel Run On WWE Main Roster

Finn Balor recently had a discussion with NXT UK star Mark Andrews on his Love Letter To Wrestling podcast, and Balor shared some thoughts on wanting a heel run on the WWE main roster, how NXT rejuvenated his career, and much more. Here’s what Balor had to say (via Wrestling Inc.):

Finn Balor on wanting a heel run on the WWE main roster: “I really, really want to work on the heel aspect of Finn, at like RAW/SmackDown level. Because I have kind of done it in Japan, we tried to do it in NXT, but it kind of went a different direction. And I would really love to have a real heel run.”

On whether he thinks he’s in the prime of his career and how NXT rejuvenated his career: “I think it’s yet to come. I feel like I had got a bit stale and I was kind of like, I was just tired, I was exhausted. I was kind of just worn out of dealing with the politics in the office and the writers and everything that goes with it. I just like, had enough. When I returned to NXT, I really feel like that rejuvenated me in the ring. One thing I feel that helped and you know all the negative effects of the pandemic, taking the fans out of the equation in wrestling makes you kind of change the cadence and the tempo of the match. Because you’re not trying to perform for a large audience, you’re literally performing in a one-on-one environment, and you can really work more on the details of the match. You’re not so reliant on hearing that audible response from the crowd.

“You know, so I would produce a match to get a ‘yay’ or a ‘boo’ or a ‘oh, holy s**t.’ When you take that element out of it you can get back to the nuts and bolts of what I actually learned in Hammerlock, and what I learned in Japan, and just gritty wrestling. I really feel that despite all the negative things that the pandemic brought us, it brought me that one positive thing that I can get back to wrestling for me and the way I like to wrestle. It’s now kind of finding that balance of how can I keep that art form of the way I like to wrestle in front of big crowds when you’re on a limited time frame with TV wrestling? So it’s trying to find that balance is going to be the most difficult thing.”