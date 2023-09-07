Finn Balor Has King Of The Ring & Money In The Bank Wins On His Lost of Goals

Finn Balor has accomplished a lot in WWE, but he still has being King of the Ring and Mr. Money in the Bank on his bucket list. Balor and Damian Priest won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships at WWE Payback, and they appeared on this week’s The Bump where Balor talked about what he still wants to accomplish.

“We’re not looking back at the past, we’re not dwelling on the present,” Balor said (per Fightful). “We’re looking forward to the future, and there’s a lot more goals that we need to accomplish. Me personally, King of the Ring is something that not only escaped me in Saudi Arabia against Xavier Woods two years ago. That’s something I still need to check off the list of accomplishments I want to achieve.”

He continued, “Maybe sometime down the line, I’ll get to follow my good brother [Damian Priest] here and pick up the Money in the Bank briefcase.”