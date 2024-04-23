Finn Balor Thanks WWE For 10 Years, Says ‘I Ain’t Going Nowhere’

Finn Balor is celebrating a decade in WWE, and he says he isn’t going anywhere. The Judgment Day member signed with the company in May of 2014, and he posted to Twitter on Monday to commemorate his tenth year there.

Balor wrote:

“I would like to take this moment to say thank you to WWE for 10 incredible years. And after much thought and consideration , I have decided that now is the right time to say ‘I ain’t going nowhere!’”

It was reported in January that Balor’s contract was expected to expire within a few months of WrestleMania 40.