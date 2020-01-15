wrestling / News

Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano Official For NXT Takeover: Portland

January 15, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Finn Balor Johnny Gargano NXT Takeover: Portland

The match was made on last week’s NXT but now it is official: Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano is set for NXT Takeover: Portland. The event happens on February 16 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, and will air live on the WWE Network. Here’s the updated card:

* NXT Women’s Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. TBD
* Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Finn Balor, Johnny Gargano, NXT Takeover: Portland, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading