Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano Official For NXT Takeover: Portland

The match was made on last week’s NXT but now it is official: Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano is set for NXT Takeover: Portland. The event happens on February 16 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, and will air live on the WWE Network. Here’s the updated card:

* NXT Women’s Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. TBD

* Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano