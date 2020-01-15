wrestling / News
Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano Official For NXT Takeover: Portland
January 15, 2020 | Posted by
The match was made on last week’s NXT but now it is official: Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano is set for NXT Takeover: Portland. The event happens on February 16 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, and will air live on the WWE Network. Here’s the updated card:
* NXT Women’s Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. TBD
* Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano
It's official: At #NXTTakeOver: Portland, @JohnnyGargano will finally go one-on-one with @FinnBalor! https://t.co/23VRCpaffV
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 15, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Kris Statlander Says WWE Was Interested In Her But That She Has No Regrets About Signing With AEW, Talks Her Stunt Career
- Identity of Woman At Ringside Who Lana Took Drink From On RAW Last Night
- Oney Lorcan Believes It’s His Fault Sofia Vergara Never Attended Another PWG Event
- Paige Comments On Triple H Joke About Her Having Kids She Doesn’t Know About, WWE Talent Responds