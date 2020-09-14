wrestling / News
First Competitors Set For Eddie Kingston’s Grindhouse Debut
September 13, 2020 | Posted by
We have the first men set to compete at the debut of Eddie Kingston’s Grindhouse later this month. As previously reported, the new promotion will launch under the WWN umbrella with a show on September 26th, streaming live on WWNLive as the company’s first post-EVOLVE show and brand.
Kingston issued a challenge online for talent to step up and the first names responded in Anthony Henry and Jeremy Wyatt. You can see their videos below:
You are one of first that I hoped would jump in this. You are in! https://t.co/YNoFIx3EAp
— Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter (@MadKing1981) September 12, 2020
Hey… @MadKing1981 I'm ready to fight https://t.co/nE2K8DuS94 pic.twitter.com/FVSHsxHuRe
— Jeremy Wyatt (@jeremywyatt1) September 12, 2020
