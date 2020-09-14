wrestling / News

First Competitors Set For Eddie Kingston’s Grindhouse Debut

September 13, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Eddie Kingston's Grindhouse

We have the first men set to compete at the debut of Eddie Kingston’s Grindhouse later this month. As previously reported, the new promotion will launch under the WWN umbrella with a show on September 26th, streaming live on WWNLive as the company’s first post-EVOLVE show and brand.

Kingston issued a challenge online for talent to step up and the first names responded in Anthony Henry and Jeremy Wyatt. You can see their videos below:

