First Match Set For AEW House Rules Show

March 13, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW House Rules Image Credit: AEW

AEW makes its non-televised live event debut with AEW House Rules this weekend, and the first match is announced. The company announced on Monday that Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli will team up to take on Big Bill and Lee Moriarty of The Firm on Saturday’s live event in Ohio:

