wrestling
First Match Set For AEW House Rules Show
March 13, 2023 | Posted by
AEW makes its non-televised live event debut with AEW House Rules this weekend, and the first match is announced. The company announced on Monday that Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli will team up to take on Big Bill and Lee Moriarty of The Firm on Saturday’s live event in Ohio:
#BlackpoolCombatClub’s @JonMoxley+@ringofhonor World Champion @claudiocsro will take on #TheFirm’s Big Bill @thecazxl+@theleemoriarty at #AEW House Rules LIVE in Troy, Ohio THIS Saturday, March 18th at 7pm ET!
🎟 Tickets are on sale at https://t.co/UN1cNj1SFY! pic.twitter.com/KFAM5nIc5p
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 13, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Scott D’Amore Named President of Impact Wrestling, Other Major Changes At Anthem
- Paul Wight On His Decision to Leave WWE For AEW, Not Wanting To Be Complacent
- Indi Hartwell in Orange Bikini, Zelina Vega, Jacy Jayne Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
- Backstage Notes on Gunther’s WrestleMania 39 Plans, Rumored Matchup With Lesnar