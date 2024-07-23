First Match Set For This Thursday’s ROH TV

The first match for this week’s episode of ROH TV has been announced.

It was announced today that Wheeler Yuta will team up with his Blackpool Combat Club stablemate, Claudio Castagnoli to face Moriarty and Anthony Ogogo, who will represent Shane Taylor Promotions.

Lee Moriarty is still waiting for his ROH Pure Title Match with Yuta to be made official. They recently worked a Proving Ground Match. The upcoming title bout is expected to be made official for Death Before Dishonor this Friday.