First Matches Set For NXT Stand & Deliver

WWE has set the first two matches for NXT Stand & Deliver, announcing them on tonight’s NXT Roadblock show. It was announced on the episode that Bron Breakker will defend the NXT Championship against Carmelo Hayes at the show. In addition, Johnny Gargano has returned to NXT and will battle Grayson Waller after Waller challenged Shawn Michaels to a match at the event.

NXT Stand & Deliver takes place on April 1st and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network.