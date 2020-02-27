wrestling / News

First Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark

February 26, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The first spoiler is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark from matches taped before tonight’s AEW Dynamite. The results are, per Wrestling Inc:

* Luther defeated Sonny Kiss. Jimmy Havoc came out and confronted Luther after the match.

The remaining matches will be taped after Dynamite.

