First Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark
February 26, 2020 | Posted by
The first spoiler is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark from matches taped before tonight’s AEW Dynamite. The results are, per Wrestling Inc:
* Luther defeated Sonny Kiss. Jimmy Havoc came out and confronted Luther after the match.
The remaining matches will be taped after Dynamite.
#AEWKansasCity LOVES THEM SOME @SonnyKissXO!!!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #AEW #AEWDark #ImWithAEW @AEWrestling pic.twitter.com/bh6zw7uuNM
— Tiffany Castagna (@AllEliteTiffany) February 27, 2020
