FITE President Praises GCW’s Touring Success, Doesn’t Love the Deathmatches

The president of FITE is quite happy with the success of GCW on the platform, even if he doesn’t much like the use of lighttubes in the ring. Mike Weber recently appeared on AdFreeShows’ Strictly Business with Eric Bischoff and talked about why GCW has impressed him with their output and more. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On GCW’s touring success: “GCW has built up a great fanbase. One of the things that has been interesting about them is that they are averaging about 75 shows a year. I mean, the volume, and the last six weeks they’ve been to the UK, Japan, Mexico, LA, Chicago, New Jersey, coast to coast. They’re doing events everywhere. I mean, they probably travel more and more active than any other wrestling promotion bar none, including WWE, including AEW, and they’re swinging for the fences and getting it.”

On GCW’s hardcore content: “I’ll be very honest, some of the wrestling drives me nuts. I cannot stand watching guys hit each other over the head with fluorescent lightbulbs. Not a big fan of that.”