ROH News: Flamita Signs Multi-Year Deal With ROH, Details On When Slex Will Sign, ROH Still in Talks With Shane Taylor

– It was reported last month that Flamita had signed a one-year deal with ROH and started with the company at Final Battle on December 13. He teamed with Bandido to defeat Marty Scurll and Flip Gordon. PWInsider reports that the deal is longer than a year, as Flamita has officially signed a multi-year deal.

– It was reported earlier today that Shane Taylor was done with ROH after Final Battle, but PWInsider reports that the two sides are still in talks.

– Slex, who signed with ROH earlier this week, will debut as soon as his work visa is approved.