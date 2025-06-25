Florida Gator Football Players Appear In WWE NXT Backstage Segment

A couple of University Of Florida football players appeared in a backstage segment on this week’s WWE NXT. Tuesday’s show featured a segment in which George Gumbs Jr. and Tyreak Sapp appeared backstage with Myles Borne.

Borne talked up the two and the Gators until Lexis King came in. Borne ignored him, which led to some shots by King about the Gators until Bumbs and Sapp threatened him and he backed off.

Both men are juniors at the University of Floridea, with Gumbs playing linebacker and Sapp playing defensive end.