wrestling / News
Florida Gator Football Players Appear In WWE NXT Backstage Segment
June 24, 2025 | Posted by
A couple of University Of Florida football players appeared in a backstage segment on this week’s WWE NXT. Tuesday’s show featured a segment in which George Gumbs Jr. and Tyreak Sapp appeared backstage with Myles Borne.
Borne talked up the two and the Gators until Lexis King came in. Borne ignored him, which led to some shots by King about the Gators until Bumbs and Sapp threatened him and he backed off.
Both men are juniors at the University of Floridea, with Gumbs playing linebacker and Sapp playing defensive end.
We got some @GatorsFB players in the house! 🐊
Don't worry @GeorgeGumbs and @SappTyreak, @mylesborne_wwe will take care of @LexisKingWWE. 😮💨#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/drOB8VU6f0
— WWE (@WWE) June 25, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Rey Mysterio Addresses Dominik’s Complaints About Not Getting Paid for Appearing at WWE SummerSlam 2005
- Backstage Update on WWE Night of Champions, Superstars Not Allowed to Address Issue on Raw
- Bully Ray Calls the John Cena Pipebomb Promo a ‘Full Circle Moment’
- Tony Schiavone Names Battle Bowl the Worst Wrestling Tournament In History