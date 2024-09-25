wrestling / News
FOCO Releasing New Undertaker Bobblehead
FOCO is set to release a new bobblehead collectible for The Undertaker. The company announced on Monday that the bobblehead will ship no later that March 31st, 2025 and will be limited to 100 produced, with a $100 price tag.
You can pre-order the collectible here, and the full announcement is below:
FOCO is turning back the clocks and releasing a legendary bobblehead of a legendary wrestler!
May 1991: Taker is center stage on the front page!
If you don’t act fast, you’ll be grave danger of missing out on the officially licensed The Undertaker Grave Tasks Ahead WWE Magazine Cover Bobblehead from FOCO. This WWE Legend is ready to toll the bell in all the fans collections! This bobblehead portrays Undertaker posing and wearing his ring attire, recreating his famous WWE Magazine cover.
Along with Taker’s WWE Magazine cover display on backdrop so you can immortalize that classic image.
The bobble is limited to 100 units retailed at $100 standing at 8 inches tall.