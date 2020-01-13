Format For RAW ‘Fist Fight’ Being Kept Secret

Tonight’s episode of RAW will feature the ‘first-ever fist fight’ between the team of Seth Rollins and AOP against Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe and the Big Show. The latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio had no real answers on what the match entails. According to Dave Meltzer, the format of the match is being kept secret and not even the wrestlers involved or other talent backstage were told as of this past weekend.

Kevin Owens seemed to play that up on Twitter when he asked what a ‘fist fight’ match is. He wrote: “Hello, @WWE. Can someone tell me what the rules to a Fist Fight are? If I punch through Seth’s face, do we win? I called Vince this week to ask him and he put me on hold for 5 hours and 18 minutes before the call mysteriously dropped. Anyway, lme know. Thanks!“