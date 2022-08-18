wrestling / News
Former NWA President Howard Brody In Poor Health Following Infection
August 18, 2022 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that former NWA President Howard Brody is in very poor health due to an infection he contracted after a quadruple bypass. Brody has promoted wrestling events in the US and elsewhere. In addition to his time in NWA, he also ran the Ring Warriors company and TV show and almost brought NJPW to morning TV syndication in the US.
More Trending Stories
- Vince McMahon’s Unrecorded $5 Million Payments Confirmed To Be To Trump Foundation
- Update On Kenny Omega Following Recovery From Multiple Injuries, Status in AEW (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Brian Gewirtz Comments On Vince McMahon’s Awareness Of CM Punk Pipebomb Promo
- Kevin Nash Criticizes WWE’s Booking of Omos, Says They Shouldn’t Have Taken Him Away From AJ Styles