Former NWA President Howard Brody In Poor Health Following Infection

August 18, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NWA David Lagana Pat Kenney Logo Image Credit: NWA

PWInsider reports that former NWA President Howard Brody is in very poor health due to an infection he contracted after a quadruple bypass. Brody has promoted wrestling events in the US and elsewhere. In addition to his time in NWA, he also ran the Ring Warriors company and TV show and almost brought NJPW to morning TV syndication in the US.

