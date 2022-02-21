wrestling / News
Former WWE Employee Canyon Ceman Gets A New Job
February 21, 2022 | Posted by
Last year, Canyon Ceman was released from his position as the Senior Vice President of Talent Development in WWE. Fightful Select reports that he has been hired as the new Chief Athlete Officer for Obsesh, a platform similar to Cameo. It allows athletes to send personalized messages to fans for a price. Wrestlers are not featured on the service.
Ceman will be an advocate for athletes and help them get paid for their skills, personality and brands. Ceman’s experience with NXT and the NCAA were what led to him getting the job.
