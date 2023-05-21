Four Pillars Segment To Speak On This Week’s AEW Dynamite

The Four Pillars of AEW will speak on this week’s Dynamite ahead of their World Title match at Double Or Nothing next weekend. AEW announced on Sunday morning that we’ll hear from Sammy Guevara, MJF, Jack Perry, and Darby Allin on Wednesday’s show before they compete next Sunday for MJF’s World Championship.

The updated lineup for Wednesday’s show is:

* ROH World Tag Team Championship Match: The Lucha Bros vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta

* AEW World Trios Championship Open House Rules Match: The House of Black vs. AR Fox, Metalik, & Blake Christian

* AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Kyle Fletcher

* Lady Frost vs. Taya Valkyrie

* Adam Cole and Chris Jericho contract signing for Double or Nothing match

* We’ll hear from the Four Pillars