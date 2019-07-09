wrestling / News

WWE News: Four Things to Know Before Smackdown, Stephanie McMahon & Michelle Wilson to Be Honored at Women in Media Awards

July 9, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kofi Kingston Samoa Joe Smackdown 7-2-19

– WWE has released their latest WWE Now video, previewing tonight’s Smackdown with four things you need to know before the show:

– Stephanie McMahon and WWE Co-President Michelle Wilson will be honored at Cynopsis’ 2019 Top Women in Media awards gala in September. The two will be honored in the “Social” and “Sports-Centric Brands” categories, respectively, with Wilson additionally being honored in the Technology category. The gala takes place in New York City on September 8th.

