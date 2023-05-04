Four Title Matches and More Set For NJPW Dominion

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced several matches for NJPW Dominion on June 4, which includes four title matches. Jon Moxley will also be in action, but an opponent has not been named.

* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: SANADA (c) vs. Yota Tsuji

* NEVER Openweight Championship: David Finlay (c) vs. El Phantasmo

* IWGP Tag Team Championship: Aussie Open (c) vs. EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi vs. Bishamon

* NJPW World Television Championship: Zack Sabre Jr (c) vs. Jeff Cobb

* IWGP US Championship #1 Contender Match: Lance Archer vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi OR Will Ospreay

* Jon Moxley vs. TBD