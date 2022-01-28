FOX Was Reportedly Happy With Recent Cameos on WWE Smackdown

Last week’s episode of WWE Friday Night Smackdown had surprise cameos from Eric Bischoff and Jeff Jarrett. Neither was advertised ahead of time and they only appeared briefly.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that FOX liked the idea of having surprise appearances on the program, which explains why they showed up. WWE is reportedly contacting more outside talent for cameos in the Rumble, as well as surprises on television. They want to create buzz about who might show up each week.