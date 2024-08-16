Francine On Why She Didn’t Make ECW One Night Stand 2006 Appearance

Francine recently revealed why she didn’t show up to make an appearance at ECW One Night Stand 2006. The ECW original was absent from RVD’s celebration of his WWE Championship win that closed out the PPV, and she explained why on the latest episode of her Eyes Up Here podcast. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On not showing up at the PPV: “They told me, they said you could come but you’re not booked, and I said I’m not traveling. If I’m not being paid, I’m not coming. I remember Tommy (Dreamer) going, ‘It would be good if you came.’ And I went, ‘I’m not coming.’ So, I didn’t go. Why? So I could just run out at the end and be like this in the camera for no payday? Get out of here. This is the first time we are all back together. A year later, when everyone saw it for the first time, it didn’t have the same pizzaz. Now, if I was booked and I was getting paid, I would have been there. But why should I?”

On WWE bringing back ECW as a brand: “I think it would have been okay to bring us back every year as a novelty pay per view. I don’t think the organization should have come back and been under their banner. It was a disaster. If it was brought back, presented the way we were told. It would’ve worked.”