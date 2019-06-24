wrestling / News
Frank Mir Appears At Future Stars of Wrestling Event, Confronts Killer Kross (Video)
June 24, 2019 | Posted by
– Frank Mir made an appearance at Future Stars of Wrestling’s 10th Anniversary Show on Sunday night in Las Vegas, Nevada to confront Killer Kross. As you can see in the below video (courtesy of WZ), Mir was introduced as Austin Aries’ new client and had an in-ring face off with Kross. The two suggested that they would settle things at the July 5th FSW Natural Born Killers show:
Frank Mir showed up at Future Stars Of Wrestling last night 👀 📹 pic.twitter.com/bCP2ZyVQGX
— WrestleZone on Mandatory (@WRESTLEZONEcom) June 24, 2019
You can find out more about the July 5th show here. Mir made his pro wrestling debut at GCW’s Bloodsport show over WrestleMania weekend, defeating Dan Severn.
More Trending Stories
- WWE Planning To Push Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch Relationship More, Possible Plans For Mixed Tag Match
- Controversial Details From WWE’s Past Resurface In Linda McMahon’s Trump Administration Vetting Documents
- Earl Hebner Says the Reason He Was Fired From WWE Was a Big Lie, Claims Vince McMahon Wanted Him Back in WWE
- More on WWE’s No Wrestling During Commercials Rule – Multiple Round Matches Pitched