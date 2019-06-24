wrestling / News

Frank Mir Appears At Future Stars of Wrestling Event, Confronts Killer Kross (Video)

June 24, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Frank Mir

– Frank Mir made an appearance at Future Stars of Wrestling’s 10th Anniversary Show on Sunday night in Las Vegas, Nevada to confront Killer Kross. As you can see in the below video (courtesy of WZ), Mir was introduced as Austin Aries’ new client and had an in-ring face off with Kross. The two suggested that they would settle things at the July 5th FSW Natural Born Killers show:

You can find out more about the July 5th show here. Mir made his pro wrestling debut at GCW’s Bloodsport show over WrestleMania weekend, defeating Dan Severn.

