Various News: Former UFC Champion Frank Mir Set to Make Wrestling Debut, ROH Previews Women of Honor Matches

– GameChanger Wrestling has announced that former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir is going to be making his in-ring wrestling debut at an upcoming GCW event as part of Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport. You can check out the announcement on the Frank Mir news from GCW’s Twitter account below.

Frank Mir is a former UFC heavyweight champion, having fought in the organization from 2001 to 2016. He holds a submission win over current WWE Universal champion and former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar. Lesnar defeated Mir in their rematch at UFC 100. Mir last fought at Bellator 212 last month, losing to Javy Ayala by knockout.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, April 4 during WrestleMania Week. The event will be held at White Eagle Hall in Jersey City, New Jersey. Ticket information and details are available HERE.

From the Desk of @JoshLBarnett: Former UFC Heavyweight Champion FRANK MIR enters the ring at BLOODSPORT! Get Tix Now:https://t.co/QDpMOM79zZ GCW presents

Josh Barnett's Bloodsport

Thursday 4/4 – 4pm

Jersey City, NJ#TheCollective pic.twitter.com/NVOszvYTQk — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) January 11, 2019

– ROH Wrestling released the following online previews for its upcoming Women of Honor matches that are set for the upcoming TV tapings in Atlanta, Georgia at Center Stage. The event is set for Saturday, January 12. You can check out the full lineup RIGHT HERE.

WOMEN OF HONOR WORLD CHAMPION “THE GATEKEEPER” KELLY KLEIN VS. “WILD THING” ROCKELLE VAUGHN

Kelly Klein puts her Women of Honor Championship on the line when she defends it against a woman making her Women of Honor debut, “Wild Thing” Rockelle Vaughn! Rockelle made her name on the Southern and Southwest independent circuits, most notably in Booker T.’s Reality of Wrestling before earning her stripes in promotions like SHINE.

Under normal circumstances, a match signed like this between the Champion and a top prospect, even a blue chipper like Rockelle, would be a non-title affair, but “The Gatekeeper” has turned the circumstances on their head, making every match a Championship match from here on out.

Will lightning strike and will we see Rockelle pull off the ultimate upset or will Kelly continue her path of dominance? Join us to find out!

SUMIE SAKAI VS. JENNY ROSE VS. MADISON RAYNE

The first Women of Honor World Champion looks to regroup and reclimb the rankings against two stars she has defeated in 2018, protégé Jenny Rose and international star Madison Rayne! But Jenny and Madison look to gain ground themselves.

For Jenny, a victory would be the biggest of her Women of Honor career while a win for Madison would firmly entrench her back in title contention. In the very building where Madison had her first shot at the Women of Honor World Championship, she has the opportunity to jump to the front of the line with a victory.

Who will win this Women of Honor clash between three top contenders for the World Championship?

ROH INTERNATIONAL TV TAPING

SATURDAY, JAN. 12, 2019

CENTER STAGE IN ATLANTA

MEET & GREETS: 4 P.M.

BELL TIME: 6 P.M.