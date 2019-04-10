Frank Mir Says He Wants to Make Brock Lesnar Wrestling’s First Death in the Ring

– As previously reported, former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir made his pro-wrestling debut last week at the Bloodsport event in New Jersey, beating former UFC fighter and WWE Superstar Dan “The Beast” Severn. After the match, Frank Mir claimed that he started doing pro wrestling because he’s targeting WWE Superstar and former Universal champion Brock Lesnar. You can check out some footage MMA Fighting’s Marc Raimondi released of Mir talking about Lesnar at the event below.

Mir stated, “Yes, I’m getting into this so I can face Brock [Lesnar]. I couldn’t make him the first Octagon-related death. Maybe I’ll make him the first in the ring.” This echoed previous statements Frank Mir made years ago regarding Lesnar after their second fight.

Mir and Lesnar previously fought twice in MMA. In their first fight at UFC 81 in 2008, Mir defeated Lesnar by submission in the first round. In their second fight at UFC 100 in July 2009, Lesnar by TKO. As of now, their series stands at 1-1. However, a third match between the two never materialized.