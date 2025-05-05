In the latest episode of his Wrestling with Freddie podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Freddie Prinze Jr gave his thoughts on Karrion Kross, comparing him to both Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt.

He said on Karrion Kross: “If Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt were smooshed together, then all of a sudden you would get a Karrion Kross cause he wants to do darker, more theatrical type promos like with the black and white and his ability to communicate in the ring. He likes it to be a little more old school right? Like not in a campy way, like in a dark, horror movie kind of way, the same way Bray did. And then his body and the way he works is much more like Randy.”