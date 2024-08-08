Freddie Prinze Jr. on How Much Gunther Has Grown on the Mic

– During a recent edition of Wrestling With Freddie, actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. praised how WWE is using Gunther from a creative standpoint. Prinze said on Gunther (via WrestlingInc.com):

“A dude that you and I have liked for a long time is cutting great heel promos, the crowd freaking hates him, they’re not pumping in [any noise], and sometimes they love him because he’s so freaking good … but GUNTHER is the freaking man and has grown on the mic so much and so quickly. I feel like everything they’ve done with this dude is dead on. Like zero mistakes so far, zero mistakes,” said Prinze Jr.

During last Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam 2024, Gunther defeated Damian Priest to capture the World Heavyweight Champion. He will now return to his home country of Germany as champion, defending the title against Randy Orton at WWE Bash in Berlin later this month. The event will be held on Saturday, August 31 at Berlin’s Uber Arena. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock.