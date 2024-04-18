Freddie Prinze Jr Says His Promotion Is Close To Finding A Home:’ They Said Everything But Yes’

In the latest episode of his Wrestling With Freddie podcast (via Fightful), Freddie Prinze Jr gave an update on his planned wrestling promotion and said that he is close to finding a home for it. He announced his plans to open a company two years ago and said that he’s been pitching it to different people ever since. Here are highlights:

On pitching the promotion to different places: “I am actively going on with my own personal wrestling federation. It’s something I announced about two years ago that I was going to try and do this. I am now pitching. I pitched to one place and it’s still actively out there. They haven’t said yes, they haven’t said no. The fact that they are still talking about it is a good thing. If they say no, I’ll let you guys know. I’ll share all the good and bad, I want to share the whole process. The only thing I can’t share is the name of the places I’ve gone. I’m not trying to have people hate on them if they say no.”

On thinking he’s found a place: “I had another pitch at a place that likes wrestling. Friendly faces. They had seen what we shot and asked if they could have the meeting, which is always a good thing. The last place we asked for the meeting, showed them what we shot, and then answered questions. They came in hot with questions, but they were all real good. ‘What’s your vision?’ ‘How is it going to be different from this?’ ‘What kind of matches do you want to have?’ ‘We saw GCW, are you going to have deathmatches?’ They had done some research. The meeting was much longer, they were very passionate about it. I’ve only pitched to one other place, but this pitch went way better based on their reaction to the materials and to my producers and me. They basically said everything but yes. I think I have a home. If they say no, I’ll let you guys know and I’ll ask you to cry me a river, but I feel confident about this. I felt confident about the first one, but as time goes on, even though it’s not a no, it makes me feel like it’s a no. These people have said everything but the word yes. I feel crazy confident about this. I have four more places to go.”

On how his promotion will be different from others: “I can’t give away anything before I sell it, but I will say the look of it will be much different than AEW and WWE. There was a show called Lucha Underground, which utilized space really well, which had a cool look to it. I always liked that. I’m not saying I’m going to do that, but I would say I’m somewhere in-between what WWE and AEW are doing and somewhere in-between Lucha Underground, somewhere in the middle is where I’m at. It’s going to be the presentation of it that I hope makes it stand out and makes people feel compelled to watch and see what the hell we’re going to do and how the wrestlers use the environment in this promotion. I don’t know where our home is going to be, but I think we’re going to have a home.”