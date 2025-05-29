– During a recent edition of the Wrestling With Freddie podcast, actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed WWE Superstar and social media influencer Logan Paul. While Prinze praised Paul’s in-ring and athletic skills, he shared his belief that Paul’s mic skills don’t match what he does in the ring. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Freddie Prinze Jr. on Logan Paul: “Let me say this about Logan Paul, because I’m not on the Logan Paul bandwagon. I think his matches are really, really good. I think he’s super athletic. I think he gets…it, as far as how to wrestle. His mic work is what it is. It’s not at the same level as his…as his wrestling.”

Thinks Paul’s issues are due to a lack of experience: “And it’s…it’s a lack of experience…and with that experience, the longer he does comes a better understanding of how to own dialog, how to make it feel like its your own, how to be more comfortable in front of a crowd. He gets a little tight. But once they ring the bell, his matches are really, really good, and really, really fun. That said, I have no problem with the matches they’re giving him, with the push that he has.”

Logan Paul lost his title shot against Jey Uso last weekend at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. He will now team with WWE Undisputed Champion John Cena against Uso and Cody Rhodes at WWE Money in the Bank 2025. The premium live event is scheduled for Saturday, June 7 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. It will air live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.