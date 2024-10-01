– On Wrestling With Freddie, Freddie Prinze Jr. expressed his belief on how the current storyline with The New Day in WWE will back the injured former WWE Champion Big E. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Freddie Prinze Jr. on The New Day storyline bringing back Big E: “I’m thinking this story is bringing back Big E. I don’t know if it’s as a wrestler, but I think he’s gonna be on television and he’s gonna be on television really soon. And he’s gonna help these young men — they’re not young anymore — help these men see the error of their ways and pull them back together again.”

On The New Day’s “breakup” storyline: “I never thought you’d see the day where the New Day could break up, or potentially break up. But there’s trouble in the air. This is like nighttime soap opera stuff for men, y’all. This heavy f****n drama.”

Big E has been out of action after suffering a neck injury in 2022. As noted, the wrestler has spoken about getting new scans in the coming months to see if his neck is recovered enough for him to make an in-ring return.