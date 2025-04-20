FSW Future Legends Women’s Tournament Results 4.20.25: Maya World In Action, More

FSW held their Future Legends Women’s Tournament on Sunday, and the results are online. You can check out the full results from the Triller TV+-airing show below, per Cagematch.net:

* FSW Future Legends Women’s Title Tournament First Round Match: Carolina Cruz def. Alice Blair and Zamaya

* FSW Future Legends Women’s Title Tournament First Round Match: Maggie Lee def. Jazmin Allure

* FSW Future Legends Women’s Title Tournament First Round Match: Jada Stone def. Maya World

* FSW Future Legends Women’s Title Tournament First Round Match: Brittnie Brooks def. Kiah Dream

* FSW Future Legends Championship Match: Bodhi Young Prodigy def. Matt Vandagriff, Bryce Saturn, and Marcus Mathers

* FSW Future Legends Women’s Championship Tournament Finals: Brittnie Brooks def. Carolina Cruz, Jada Stone, and Maggie Lee