– It was the third match and tie-breaker of their trilogy between reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR and former champions The Young Bucks at today’s AEW All In London event. However, it was FTR who walked out the winners and still champions.

In a hard-fought matchup, Cash Wheeler managed to kick out of BTE Trigger. When The Young Bucks attempted a Meltzer Driver again, Dax Harwood was able to catch Nick Jackson in a Shatter Machine, giving FTR the pinfall and the win at a little under 22 minutes.

Thus, FTR won the rubber match of their trilogy with The Young Bucks. FTR have been champs since April 5 when they beat The Gunns to become two-time AEW World Tag Team Champions. After the match, FTR offered their hands to The Young Bucks in a sign of respect. However, The Bucks refused the offer, snubbing FTR as they limped out of the ring and the stadium area.

There were some questions and uncertainty surrounding Cash Wheeler going into the event following his recent arrest and aggravated assault charge stemming from an incident that took place in late July in Orange County, Florida. The court did not impose any travel restrictions on Wheeler, and since he has not yet been convicted, he was still able to work today’s show as planned.

You can view some highlights for the AEW World Tag Team Title Match below.

Who is the best tag team in all professional wrestling?

We will find out tonight! FTR vs. The Young Bucks III for the #AEW World Tag Team Titles is LIVE right now! Order #AEWAllIn LIVE on PPV right now!

