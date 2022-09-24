wrestling / News
Full Card Announced For AAA TripleMania XXX: Mexico City
AAA has announced the full lineup for next month’s TripleMania XXX: Mexico City. The company announced the following card on Friday for the third installment of this year’s TripleMania, which takes place on October 15th:
* AAA Mega Championship Match: Hijo Del Vikingo vs. Rey Fénix
* AAA Trios Tag Championship Match: NGD vs. Brian Cage, Johnny Caballero & Sam Adonis vs. Bandido, Psycho Clown & Laredo Kid
* AAA Reina De Reinas Championship Match: Taya Valkyrie vs. Kamille
* Hair vs Hair Match: Pagano vs Cibernético
* Mask vs. Mask Match: Pentagon Jr. Vs. Villano IV
* Hermanos Lee vs. Arez & Willie Mack vs. Toxin & Látigo vs. Komander & Mysteziz Jr
* Copa Bardhal Battle Royale
* Marvel Lucha Libre Match
Este es el CARTEL COMPLETO de #TriplemaniaXXX Capítulo 3
15 de octubre, 8 pm en la @ArenaCdMexico
Boletos disponibles en https://t.co/tVOd69yhjW pic.twitter.com/i67EhrhhTk
— Marisela Peña (@MPenaAAA) September 23, 2022
