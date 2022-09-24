Full Card Announced For AAA TripleMania XXX: Mexico City

AAA has announced the full lineup for next month’s TripleMania XXX: Mexico City. The company announced the following card on Friday for the third installment of this year’s TripleMania, which takes place on October 15th:

* AAA Mega Championship Match: Hijo Del Vikingo vs. Rey Fénix

* AAA Trios Tag Championship Match: NGD vs. Brian Cage, Johnny Caballero & Sam Adonis vs. Bandido, Psycho Clown & Laredo Kid

* AAA Reina De Reinas Championship Match: Taya Valkyrie vs. Kamille

* Hair vs Hair Match: Pagano vs Cibernético

* Mask vs. Mask Match: Pentagon Jr. Vs. Villano IV

* Hermanos Lee vs. Arez & Willie Mack vs. Toxin & Látigo vs. Komander & Mysteziz Jr

* Copa Bardhal Battle Royale

* Marvel Lucha Libre Match