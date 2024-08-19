Full Lineup Announced For NJPW’s 20th Anniversary Show for Shingo Takagi

NJPW has announced the full lineup for Shingo Takagi’s 20th Anniversary event, which happens September 7.

* Shingo Takagi, BUSHI & X vs Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito, Yota Tsuji & Hiromu Takahashi)

* TMDK (Zack Sabre Jr. & Kosei Fujita) vs United Empire (Jakob Austin Young & Great-O-Khan)

* Tiger Mask, Boltin Oleg, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano vs HOUSE OF TORTURE (EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi, Dick Togo & Yoshinobu Kanemaru)

* Just Five Guys (DOUKI & TAKA Michinoku) vs BULLET CLUB (Gedo & Taiji Ishimori)

* Tomoaki Honma & Tomohiro Ishii vs Mad Bastards (Gabe Kidd & Jake Lee)

* Jado & Shota Umino vs HOUSE OF TORTURE (SHO & Ren Narita)

* Katsuya Murashima & Ryusuke Taguchi vs United Empire (HENARE & Jeff Cobb)

* Shoma Kato & Riiita vs United Empire (Callum Newman & Francesco Akira)