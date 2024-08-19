wrestling / News

Full Lineup Announced For NJPW’s 20th Anniversary Show for Shingo Takagi

August 19, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Shingo Takagi 20th Anniversary NJPW Image Credit: NJPW

NJPW has announced the full lineup for Shingo Takagi’s 20th Anniversary event, which happens September 7.

* Shingo Takagi, BUSHI & X vs Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito, Yota Tsuji & Hiromu Takahashi)
* TMDK (Zack Sabre Jr. & Kosei Fujita) vs United Empire (Jakob Austin Young & Great-O-Khan)
* Tiger Mask, Boltin Oleg, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano vs HOUSE OF TORTURE (EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi, Dick Togo & Yoshinobu Kanemaru)
* Just Five Guys (DOUKI & TAKA Michinoku) vs BULLET CLUB (Gedo & Taiji Ishimori)
* Tomoaki Honma & Tomohiro Ishii vs Mad Bastards (Gabe Kidd & Jake Lee)
* Jado & Shota Umino vs HOUSE OF TORTURE (SHO & Ren Narita)
* Katsuya Murashima & Ryusuke Taguchi vs United Empire (HENARE & Jeff Cobb)
* Shoma Kato & Riiita vs United Empire (Callum Newman & Francesco Akira)

