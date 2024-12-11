Full Lineup Set For NJPW Strong Style Evolved

NJPW has announced the full card for their Strong Style Evolved show this weekend. The company announce the following card on Tuesday for the show, which takes place on December 15 in Long Beach, California and airs live on NJPW and Triller TV+:

* NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship Match: Mercedes Moné vs. Hazuki

* Shingo Takagi & Yota Tsuji vs. Konosuke Takeshita & Jack Perry

* Zack Sabre Jr, Bad Dude Tito & Shane Haste vs. Shota Umino, Fred Rosser & Tom Lawlor

* NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship Match: Gabe Kidd vs. Ryohei Oiwa

* Hiromu Takahashi & Titan vs. Templario & Jakob Austin Young

* Lio Rush vs. Hechicero

* Clark Connors vs. KUSHIDA vs. Kosei Fujita vs. TJP

* NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship Match: Grizzled Young Veterans vs. West Coast Wrecking Crew

* Mina Shirakawa vs. Johnnie Robbie

* STRONG Survivor Match: Matt Vandagriff vs. Zane Jay