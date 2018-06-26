Full List of 2018 PWG BOLA Participants Revealed

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla released the following updated (and loaded) list of competitors for the 2018 PWG Battle of Los Angeles Tournament…

* PWG Champion WALTER

* Travis Banks

* Jeff Cobb

* Dragon Gate’s CIMA

* Dragon Gate’s T-Hawk

* Dragon Gate’s Shingo Takagi

* Jonah Rock

* Bandido

* Adam Brooks

* Flamita

* Timothy Thatcher

* DZJ

* Darby Allim

* Matt Riddle

* Robbie Eagles

* David Starr

* Rey Horus

* Chris Brookes

* Joey Janela

* Puma King

* PCO (Pierre Carl Oulette)

* Brody King

* Jody Fleish

* Ilja Dragunov