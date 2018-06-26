wrestling / News
Full List of 2018 PWG BOLA Participants Revealed
June 26, 2018 | Posted by
Pro Wrestling Guerrilla released the following updated (and loaded) list of competitors for the 2018 PWG Battle of Los Angeles Tournament…
* PWG Champion WALTER
* Travis Banks
* Jeff Cobb
* Dragon Gate’s CIMA
* Dragon Gate’s T-Hawk
* Dragon Gate’s Shingo Takagi
* Jonah Rock
* Bandido
* Adam Brooks
* Flamita
* Timothy Thatcher
* DZJ
* Darby Allim
* Matt Riddle
* Robbie Eagles
* David Starr
* Rey Horus
* Chris Brookes
* Joey Janela
* Puma King
* PCO (Pierre Carl Oulette)
* Brody King
* Jody Fleish
* Ilja Dragunov