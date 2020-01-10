wrestling / News
Full WWE Prime Target: NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II Episode Online
January 9, 2020 | Posted by
– The full episode of WWE Prime Target: NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II is online, previewing this weekend’s show. You can see the full video below for the series. Our own Larry Csonka’s full review of the episode is here.
NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool II takes place on Sunday and will air on WWE Network.
