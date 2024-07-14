Gabe Kidd Challenges Lio Rush To Match At NJPW Capital Collision

Gabe Kidd has issued a challenge to Lio Rush for NJPW Capital Collision. Kidd laid out the challenge to Rush at NJPW X CMLL FantasticaMania USA after he defeated Ultimo Guerrero.

As of this writing, the match has not yet been made official.

Gabe Kidd defeats Ultimo Guerrero and retains the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship, right after the match Gabe takes the microphone and challenges Lio Rush to a title match at Capital Collision!#njcmll@CMLL_OFICIAL @njpwglobal pic.twitter.com/hiLDN1uHX0 — Vinicin Britto (@Vinicius0722762) July 14, 2024