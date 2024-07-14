wrestling / News

Gabe Kidd Challenges Lio Rush To Match At NJPW Capital Collision

July 14, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Gabe Kidd NJPW Image Credit: NJPW

Gabe Kidd has issued a challenge to Lio Rush for NJPW Capital Collision. Kidd laid out the challenge to Rush at NJPW X CMLL FantasticaMania USA after he defeated Ultimo Guerrero.

As of this writing, the match has not yet been made official.

