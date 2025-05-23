Gabe Kidd Says He’d Love To Beat Up Kevin Knight

Gabe Kidd says that Kevin Knight is an idiot that he’d love to beat up. Kidd took aim at the AEW star in a diatribe during his recent interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, calling out Knight for saying he wants to compete in the G1 while he is currently in the Best of the Super Juniors tournament.

“He’s a f**king idiot,” Kidd told Sapp. “I used to live with him, he’s a f**king idiot. Saying all this about you want to go to the G1 and you want to step up to heavyweight while you’re there doing a junior tournament. Try and win that first, mate. That is someone I would love to beat the s**t out of. I would love to beat the f**k out of Kevin Knight. We spent many days in the dojo together and it would be a good lesson to him.”

Kidd continued, “I’ll take him back to the dojo in the name of violence and the beating I give him will make him realize he’s not what he thinks he is. I’m ready to put hands on anybody in AEW.”

Kidd has appeared on AEW TV recently aiding the Death Riders against the group that is standing up to them including The Opps, Kenny Omega, and Swerve Strickland.