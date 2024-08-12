Gabe Kidd Comments On Win Over Callum Newman In NJPW G1 Climax

Gabe Kidd picked up another win in the NJPW G1 Climax 34 on Monday, and he spoke about his victory over Callum Newman after the match. Kidd pinned Newman in an A Block match on Monday’s event and he send a message to Newman after the bouth.

“My shoulder popped out when he jumped on me, and I still beat that bitch,” Kidd began (per Fightful). “Are you mad? You ain’t built like this. You ain’t built like me. You think you’re gonna make a name for yourself copying Ospreay? Being his little bitch?”

He continued, “Let me teach you something, Callum. This is a free lesson. Pro wrestling is about emotion. Nobody gives a f**k what fancy move or nice little wrist-lock reversal you can do. They care about passion, feeling, and nobody got it more than me. No one. I’m the one, I’m the man, I’m the maddest.”