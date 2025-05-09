Gabe Kidd Says He’ll Slap Up The Rock: ‘It’s Dwayne Johnson, Bro’

Gabe Kidd isn’t worried about The Rock’s viral post in an NJPW shirt, saying that he’ll slap the Final Boss up if he comes to New Japan. The Rock went viral in April with an Instagram post in which he was wearing an NJPW T-shirt. Kidd is known for his outspoken demeanor and he was asked in an interview with MuscleManMalcolm about the matter, professing that Rock is just trying to ride the wave of “what’s hot.”

“He’s trying to catch a buzz off of what’s hot,” Kidd said (per Fightful). “Listen, I couldn’t care less about Dwayne. I don’t care. If he wants to come to New Japan. I’ll slap him up, no problem.”

He concluded, “It’s Dwayne Johnson, bro. He was in Jumanji 2.”

Kidd will be teaming up with his War Dogs allies in an eight-man tag team match at NJPW Resurgence.