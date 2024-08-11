Gabe Sapolsky Pays Tribute To Kevin Sullivan

As previously reported, former WCW wrestler and booker ‘Taskmaster’ Kevin Sullivan has passed away at the age of 74. In a post on Instagram, Gabe Sapolsky paid tribute to Sullivan. He wrote:

I only had a handful of interactions with Kevin Sullivan since 1994, but he was one of the biggest influences on my career. In a way, also my life.

When we got cable in the early 80s, one of the first things I found was wrestling from Florida and a small promotion in New England. Both prominently featured this madman Kevin Sullivan and his tribe of misfits. It instantly connected and opened up a new world of pro wrestling.

When this skinny little kid started in ECW in 1993, Kevin Sullivan and his then wife Nancy were two of the first people to talk with me. I was so intimidated. Here were these larger-than-life figures from my formative years right in front of me.

Kevin read my newsletter, The ECW Action Wire, and said “one day you’ll be running this place.” I was astounded. I laughed in disbelief. Every time he would walk by me he would say the same with Nancy smiling and saying words of encouragement.

Maybe they said this to every kid, maybe not, but it was important in making me feel like I belonged. It made me feel supported as I entered the strange world of pro wrestling. It meant even more coming from one of my childhood favorites. It gave me confidence to go up against reality.

There is a young man who comes into our X Space. When I give him encouragement, I hear the voice of Kevin Sullivan in my head from 1993 at the airport hotel lobby. He will always live with me for that.

I was fortunate enough to do a Guest Booker Kayfabe Commentaries video with Kevin. Check it out if you can. It was a learning experience for me almost 20 years later.

This picture was taken from the last time I saw Kevin a few years ago. I was lucky that we ended up at the same Red Sox game. Taking this picture in Fenway Park is my childhood fandom of the Red Sox and Kevin meshing together. A full circle moment. It is one of my most cherished photos.

Thank you for everything, sir. Deepest condolences to Kevin’s family and friends.