Gangrel Says He Was Originally Set To Win European Title At Royal Rumble 1999

Gangrel recently revealed that there were plans for him to win the WWE European Championship at the 1999 Royal Rumble before a disciplinary action killed the title change. The WWE alumnus spoke with Steve Fall on the Ten Count and during the conversation he talked about his match with X-Pac at the PPV, noting that the original plan was to have him win the title before he was caught up in a “sting” where a backstage crew member taped people trying to sell him steroids.

“I know for a fact that I was supposed to win the title that night,” Gangrel said (per Wrestling Inc). “But there were some disciplinary actions. I was innocent, but I got caught in the middle of some stuff. There was a big scandal where somebody, a backstage guy, was taping people trying to sell him a bunch of steroids. It was this big thing. Everybody had to get disciplined. I happened to be one of the guys in there, even though I didn’t do anything and whatnot, but I just got caught up in all that.”

Gangrel said he was “caught up in the wrong group” but noted that he was ultimately cleared by WWE management. X-Pac defeated Gangrel in a short match to retain his title at the PPV.